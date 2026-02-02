Expanding Graduate Pathways Through Partnership with HBCUs

The BSE has been selected as one of 11 awardees across the UC system this year, making it the only recipient from UC Berkeley. This marks the first time the BSE has received this grant. Each awardee goes through a competitive application process and develops a unique initiative that aligns with the core priorities of the UC-HBCU Initiative, including research exposure, academic mentorship, and graduate preparation. While all programs share these essential components, each program is distinct, reflecting the unique strengths and partnerships of the various participating campuses and institutions.

This historic grant, led by UC Berkeley Associate Professors Travis J. Bristol, Faculty Director of UC Berkeley’s Center for Research on Expanding Educational Opportunity (CREEO), and Tolani Britton, marks a significant step in expanding opportunities for HBCU students to engage with UC Berkeley faculty and research programs. The funding will support the UCB CREEO–HBCU Program, a seven-week immersive summer research experience for six undergraduate students from Morehouse College and Talladega College, for a total of 18 fellows over three years. During this period, the fellows will gain hands-on research experience, mentorship, and preparation for Ph.D. programs in education and the social sciences.

“This program is a crucial milestone for the Berkeley School of Education, and a palpable example of how the BSE is investing in the next generation of researchers and leaders," said Michelle Young, Dean of BSE. "Partnerships like these present powerful learning opportunities not just for the distinguished students who are coming to UC Berkeley, but to our very own faculty – they are enriching us just as we are enriching them. As exceptional scholars and mentors, Drs. Travis Bristol and Tolani Britton are uniquely positioned to nurture this kind of symbiosis, embodying the BSE’s commitment to equitable access and opportunity.”

A UC-Wide Investment in Expanding Opportunities

Since 2012, the UC–HBCU Initiative has supported over 1,000 HBCU students across ten UC campuses, and 54 Ph.D. students have graduated. This opportunity presents a UC-wide effort to diversify the academic pipeline and build long-term partnerships with HBCUs. Led by CREEO, this initiative is supported through cross-campus collaboration with the Berkeley Graduate Division and the Institute for the Study of Social Issues (ISSI), reinforcing a shared commitment to graduate access.

Lisa Garcia Bedolla, UC Berkeley Vice Provost for Graduate Studies, highlighted the program’s impact: “This exceptional program provides outstanding research opportunities for HBCU undergraduate students. It is a vital investment in supporting these scholars' graduate pathways and the excellence of our research community."

A core component of the UCB CREEO–HBCU Program is immersive research training, made possible through partnerships with the campus, such as with ISSI. "The Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (ISSI) is honored to be a partner in the UCB CREEO-HBCU Program, “ said Kurt C. Organista, Director of ISSI and Professor of Social Welfare. Expanding educational opportunities and promoting community-based research is central to ISSI's mission, and this program provides the thoughtful, sustained mentorship that is key to success." Deborah Lustig, Associate Director of ISSI, added, "We're delighted to have the HBCU student interns participate in ISSI's Summer Workshop in Qualitative Research Methods. We know they will have so much to offer their peers in the workshop while benefiting from thorough research training."

Rooted in Partnership

Grounded in partnership, the program is designed to expand early exposure to research and graduate study while strengthening institutional relationships across campuses, specifically with Morehouse and Talladega Colleges.

“We are incredibly excited for our three Morehouse students who have been selected to participate in the CREEO-HBCU Summer Research Program at UC Berkeley,’” said Nina Gilbert, Professional and Continuing Studies Faculty at Morehouse College. “Through meaningful mentorship, hands-on research training, and early exposure to doctoral pathways will allow them to envision themselves as well-prepared scholars and leaders in education.

Rachelle L. Williams, Assistant Professor in the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts at Talladega College, emphasized the program’s immediate impact on students. “Nothing illustrates the power of this opportunity more than students’ reactions upon learning they had been accepted—excitement, pride, and even tears of joy,” Williams said. “This partnership also aligns perfectly with President Todd’s vision of reimagining the liberal arts at Talladega College by extending learning beyond the classroom and preparing students to be competitive, research-ready scholars.”

Why CREEO Is Positioned to Lead This Work

According to Melika Jalili, CREEO Senior Programs and Operations Manager, the program has been intentionally designed to strengthen students’ pathways to graduate education by centering mentorship, access, and belonging. “It’s an honor to see this program come to fruition and support HBCU students alongside Team CREEO and our partners,” Jalili said. “Designed to provide a transformative and inclusive experience, the program works to remove barriers to graduate education and build pathways rooted in access, opportunity, and belonging. It reflects CREEO’s commitment to equity-driven change and collective impact in education.”

Jacquelyn Ollison, CREEO Director, noted that the initiative builds on the center’s longstanding commitment to expanding educational opportunity. She shared,"Part of what makes our work as impactful as it’s been is because of the talented staff who comprise Team CREEO. CREEO’s receiving of this grant is a testament to the work of Melika Jalili’s thoughtful stewardship of this initiative. We look forward to this amazing partnership with Morehouse and Talladega and the promise of the great opportunity ahead."

Looking Ahead

Together with our HBCU partners, UC Berkeley is building lasting pathways that expand access to graduate education and strengthen the future of the academic workforce. This initiative marks the beginning of a new chapter—one that is rooted in preparation, deepens partnership, and expands possibilities.